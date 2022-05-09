RALEIGH — West Bladen, the No. 2 team out of the SAC-7, and East Bladen, the No. 3 team from the SAC-7, will open the state’s Class 2A softball playoffs on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association seeded West Bladen at No. 25, while East Bladen got the No. 21 seed.

The Lady Knights, 10-11 overall and 9-3 in the conference, will make the short trip to South Columbus to face the No. 8 seed South Columbus Lady Stallions, 17-2. South Columbus is the top team out of the Waccamaw Conference.

West Bladen faced South Columbus twice early in the season in non-conference tilts, losing 11-1 on March 8 and 10-0 on March 10.

“We are a better team than when we faced them earlier,” West Bladen coach Pam Stephens said.

The Lady Eagles, 10-8 and 8-4 out of the conference, will travel to face No. 12 seed East Duplin, 17-5. The Lady Panthers are the No. 2 team out of the East Central Conference.

Other conference and regional teams getting Class 2A playoff berths included:

— No. 9 Midway, 13-7, will host No. 24 Manteo, 8-11.

— No. 27 Clinton, 13-8, will travel to No. 6 East Carteret, 19-3.

— No. 19 Whiteville, 13-8, will travel to No. 14 SW Edgecombe, 17-4.