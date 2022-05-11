CAMDEN — The East Bladen Eagles scored one of the first upsets in the state’s Class 2A baseball playoffs on Tuesday, getting three RBI from both Garrison Tatum and Weston Hatcher to knock off Camden County, 11-5.

After enduring a nearly four-hour bus ride up the coast, No. 31 seed East Bladen used a five-run fifth inning to oust the No. 2 seed Bruins.

After a scoreless first inning, the Eagles got on the board first with a run in the top of the second.

East Bladen added three runs in the top of the third to open a 4-0 lead, but Camden County plated a run in the home half of the third to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Eagles got that run back in the fourth frame to take a 5-1 advantage, then erupted for the five runs in the fifth to take a 10-1 lead.

The Bruins battled back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 10-4, but East Bladen scored a run in the top of the seventh and squelched a Bruins rally in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Along with the three RBI, Tatum had three hits in the game for the Eagles; Raymond Autry had two hits and two RBI; Evan Pait had two hits; and Hatcher had the three RBI.

On the hill, Evan Pait got the start and worked four innings, striking out eight. Coleman Tatum went two innings in relief and struck out five.

The Eagles were scheduled to play at No. 15 seed North Lenoir on Thursday in the second round of the playoffs.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.