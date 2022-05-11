TABOR CITY — The Lady Knights found out on Tuesday that the third time was not the charm, as visiting West Bladen lost to South Columbus in the first round of the state’s Class 2A playoffs, 10-0, in five innings.

That result was similar to the two previous, non-conference matchups with the Lady Stallions, who knocked off the Lady Knights 11-1 and 10-0 in early March.

No. 25 seed West Bladen threatened right off the bat when Kylie Durden opened the game with a triple to right-center, but a muffed bunt and two strikeouts fizzled the threat.

Durden’s triple was the lone hit of the game for West Bladen.

South Columbus, the No. 8 seed, scored three runs in the home half of the first, fueled by three walks and an error.

The Lady Stallions added three more runs in the second inning behind a two-run triple and sacrifice fly to take a 6-0 advantage — knocking West Bladen starter Rylee Chadwick from the circle.

But the pitching change — which included Madison Taylor and Durden getting time — didn’t slow the South Columbus charge. The Lady Stallions plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning, sparked by two hit batters, a walk and an error and took a 10-0 lead.

Neither team scored the rest of the way.

“The girls did their best against a very good team,” said West Bladen coach Pam Stephens. “We had a good season, finishing second in the conference with only three seniors (and) we are proud of our Lady Knights.”

She added that she wished her seniors — Jessalynn Vendrick, Olivia Allen and Briley Stanley — the best after graduation.

Tuesday’s loss ended The Lady Knights’ season at 10-12 overall.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.