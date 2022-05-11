BEULAVILLE — East Bladen gave East Duplin all it could handle in the opening round of the state;s Class 2A playoffs Tuesday before falling, 6-5.

The loss ends the Lady Eagles’ season at 10-9.

The No. 12 seed Lady Panthers opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning, then added a run in the second inning to open a 2-0 advantage.

East Bladen, coming in as the No. 21 seed, cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the third when Martha Simmons reached on an error with two outs and scored on a double by Karli Priest.

After a scoreless fourth frame, East Duplin put two runs on the board in the fifth inning behind a single, passed ball and two-run home run for a 4-1 edge.

After both teams went 1-2-3 in the sixth inning, East Bladen erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-5 lead. Mollie Tolar started things with a walk to lead off and, after an out, Dyiamon Robinson walked to put two runners on. After a second out, Simmons belted an RBI single, Priest ripped a two-run triple and Laura Davisson beat out an infield hit down the third base line.

But the rally ended there.

The Lady Panthers used two singles, a passed ball, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly in the home half of the seventh to score two runs and seal the win.

“I’m very proud of how we played …” East Bladen coach Chris Davisson said. “We fought back and never quit. It was a good pitchers’ duel with both defenses playing their hardest.

“As for the season, I’m pleased with how it turned out,” he added. “We lost a few tight games this year which hurt us, but I think it will eventually help us to become better down the road.”

At the plate, Priest had two of East Bladen’s four hits, including a double, triple and four RBI; Davisson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Davisson also went the distance in the circle for the Lady Eagles, giving up nine hits, one walk and striking out six.

