McDonald’s hat trick

leads Lady Eagles

ROCKY POINT — East Bladen’s girls soccer team stopped a two-match skid with a 6-2 road win against Heidi Trask on Tuesday, thanks in part to a hat trick by Maya McDonald.

The Lady Eagles scored four goals in the first half and took a 4-1 lead into the intermission. They outscored the Lady Titans 2-1 in the second half to seal the victory and improve to 12-2 overall.

Leah McGill scored the first goal for East Bladen just 57 second into the match off an assist from Cydney Campbell. From there, McDonald found the back of the nets for three goals and also had an assist; Jackie Medina-Leal scored a goal and had an assist; and Ievona Ward scored a goal.

In the nets, Ashlyn Williams recorded four saves for the Lady Eagles.

“(It) was a solid performance,” said East Bladen coach Jay Raynor. “We faced some adversity, as we were missing several players due to a virus and injuries.

“Cydney had a career night and her leadership, as well as her play, was some of the best I have seen from her all year,” he added. “(And) Ashlyn Williams did a great job in goal for us … (she) looked extremely comfortable and made all the stops she should have.

“Maya was forced to beat three and four girls all night,” Raynor continued. “Her physicality combined with her speed is tough to contend with. She’s our motor.”

The Lady Eagles will host Pender in a non-conference match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

