Hawks’ six-run sixth inning dooms

East Bladen in 2A baseball playoffs

LAGRANGE — A disastrous sixth inning proved fatal for the East Bladen baseball team on Thursday, leading to a 10-6 loss to North Lenoir in the second round of the state’s Class 2A East Region playoffs.

The loss ended the Eagles season at 10-13.

No. 15 seed North Lenoir touched up No. 31 seed East Bladen starter Britt Sasser for two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Eagles battled back with four runs in the top of the second to open a 4-2 advantage.

After a scoreless third, East Bladen scored a run in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, but the Hawks plated a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to close the deficit to 5-4.

Neither team could push across a run in the fifth and the Eagles went quietly in the top of the sixth — and then disaster struck.

North Lenoir exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-5 lead, then snuffed an East Bladen rally after allowing a run to score and sealed the win.

“Hate to lose any game, but the last one on the season is really tough,” East Bladen coach Grant Pait said. “Our guys played great, we just left too many on base tonight. It was a team effort from the fans, dugout, players and coaches. Hate it for the seniors. The younger guys got to see where we want to be every year.”

At the plate for the Eagles, Marlan Davis was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI; Ethan Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Lee Barnes was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Zamar Lewis was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

On the hill, Sasser went 3.2 innings in relief and gave up four earned runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts; Jake Futrell worked 1.1 innings in relief and gave up two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts; and Raymond Autry pitched one inning, giving up two earned runs on four hits.

