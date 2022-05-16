NBA

— The pairing are set for the NBA’s conference finals, and they don’t include the defending NBA champions or the team with the best record through the regular season.

Defending champion Milwaukee was eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics on Saturday. On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks eliminated top-seeded Phoenix.

In the East, Boston faces Miami in the best-of-seven series that starts Tuesday in Florida.

In the Western Conference finals, the Mavericks will face the Golden State Warriors in a series that begins Wednesday in California.

MLB

— Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win Sunday.

It was the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team has won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008, when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.

By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings.

Greene, the prized Reds rookie, was pulled with one out in the eighth. Warren gave up an RBI groundout to Ke’Bryan Hayes for the only run.

TENNIS

— Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) Sunday for his sixth Rome title after missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November.

Iga Swiatek defended the women’s title by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

GOLF

— K.H. Lee shot a 9-under 63 Sunday for a one-shot victory over Jordan Spieth at birdie-besieged Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth shot a 67 to finish a stroke ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (62) and Sebastián Muñoz (69), who held or shared the lead the first three rounds. Xander Schauffele had a career-best 61 and tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Justin Thomas (67).

The 30-year-old Lee joined Sam Snead (1957-58), Jack Nicklaus (1970-71) and Tom Watson (1978-80) as the only repeat winners at the Nelson. Lee finished at 26 under, one shot better than last year.

SOCCER

— Liverpool beat Chelsea in the first-ever FA Cup final penalty shootout at Wembley on Saturday to stay in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies.

Just like in the League Cup final in February, the showpiece ended 0-0 before Liverpool prevailed again. This time the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the 6-5 shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club.

It was Liverpool’s first FA Cup final triumph since 2006 — one of the two previous shootouts that settled the cup final that both happened in Cardiff while Wembley was being rebuilt.

BOXING

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jermell Charlo became the first undisputed super welterweight champion in the four-belt era when he stopped Argentina’s Brian Castaño in the 10th round of their rematch Saturday night.

After an outstanding bout with ample toe-to-toe action, Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) dropped Castaño twice in rapid succession in the 10th. Charlo leaped onto the ropes in celebration while the referee was still counting out his opponent, celebrating the addition of Castaño’s WBO 154-pound title to his WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

Charlo survived several impressive early rounds by Castaño (17-1-2) in the rematch of the fighters’ split draw 10 months ago in Texas. Charlo is only the seventh fighter to simultaneously hold every major title in any weight class since the four-belt era began in 1988.