DUBLIN — The annual Lil Knights Basketball Camp is now taking registrations.

The camp will be open for all boys and girls who will be rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders this fall.

The camp will be held at West Bladen High School on July 19-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The camp will feature age-appropriate goals, as well as skills and fundamentals taught by high school coaches and college players. There will games played daily, along with daily contests.

The cost will be $85 per person, which will include a basketball and T-shirt. Early registration — by June 20 — will reduce the cost to $75.

To register, send the student’s name, grade, age, gender, parent/guardian name, phone number, T-shirt size and any known medical conditions — along with the camp fee — to: West Bladen Athletic Association, P.O. Box 947, Bladenboro, NC 28320.

Make checks payable to West Bladen Athletic Association.

Anyone with questions can call Athletic Director Travis Pait at 910-234-4318.