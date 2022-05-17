WAKE FOREST – West Bladen’s appearance in the state’s Class 2A girls soccer playoffs was short-lived, as No. 14 seed Franklin Academy took an 8-0 whitewash Monday in the opening round.

The No. 19 seed Lady Knights finished their season at 9-6.

“I can’t say we played our best soccer, but I can say we played until that last whistle blew,” said West Bladen coach Kristen Parker. “It was a good learning experience for sure and it definitely won’t be our last time here.”

The Lady Patriots put a trio of goals on the board in the first half, then exploded for five more goals in the second half to seal the win.

The Lady Knights will lose just three seniors from this season’s squad — Fabiola Sandoval Barrios, Hannah Hester, and Stephanie Smith.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.