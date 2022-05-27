West Bladen High honors many

of its student-athletes for sports

DUBLIN — West Bladen School on Thursday honored its student-athletes for all their hard work and dedication to the sports they represented the school in.

Three major awards were presented:

— Earning the the Comeback Player of the Year was Rylee Chadwick

— Presented with the Female Athlete of the Year was Jessalynn Vendrick

— Taking home the Male Athlete of the Year was Josiah Brown

Awards given within each specific sport were:

Volleyball

(coached by Gaye Davis)

Defensive Award: Caroline Brisson

Offensive Award: Whitney McClean

Women’s Tennis

(coached by Billy Brtyant)

Most Improved: Kiera Lewis

Most Improved: Brookee Singletary

MVP: Kaden Thurman

Football

(coached by Stanley Williams)

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Ward

Defensive Player of the Year: De’onte Lacey

Knight Award: Keshawn Ballard

MVP: Damarius Robinson

Women’s Soccer

(coached by Kristen Parker)

Offensive MVP: Makayla Wright

Coaches Award: Kaden Thurman

Lady Knight Award: Hannah Hester

Men’s Soccer

(coached by Kristen Parker)

Offensive MVP: Javier De Los Santos Francia

Defensive MVP: Cade Allen

Knight Award: Charlie Cruz

Cheerleading

(coached by Celeste Lennon)

Most Committed: Mary Davis

Best Showmanship: Ahonesty Blake

Women’s Basketball

(voached by Brian McCleney)

Knight Award: Rylee Chadwick

Leadership Award: Megan Pait

Most Valuable Player: Makayla Wright

Men’s Basketball

(coached by Travis Pait

Defensive Player of the Year: Travail Baldwin

Hardest Worker: Javonta Matthews

Leadership: Gary Parker

Women’s Cross Country

(coached by Brian McCleney)

Runner of the Year: Kirsten Warrick

Men’s Cross Country

(coached by Brian McCleney)

Runner of the Year: De’montre Love

Women’s Track

(coached by Stanley Williams)

Coach’s Award: Keira Lewis

Knight Award: Shanyla Hunter

Most Valuable Player: Trinity VanEyken

Men’s Track

(coached by Stanley Williams)

Coach’s Award: Jalen Wilson

Knight Award: Tydrick Stewart

Most Valuable Player: Josiah Brown

Golf

(coached by Phillip Penny)

Coach’s Award: Chase Gordon

Lowest Scorer: Isaac Mendoza

Softball

(coached by Pam Stephens)

Offensive Player of the Year: Rylee Chadwick

Defensive Player of the Year: Mackenzie Singletary

Most Valuable Player: Kylie Durden

Baseball

(coached by John Ammons)

Defensive Award: Alex Brisson

Most Improved: Garrison Carr

Knight Award: Bryce Fuller