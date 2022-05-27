West Bladen High honors many
of its student-athletes for sports
DUBLIN — West Bladen School on Thursday honored its student-athletes for all their hard work and dedication to the sports they represented the school in.
Three major awards were presented:
— Earning the the Comeback Player of the Year was Rylee Chadwick
— Presented with the Female Athlete of the Year was Jessalynn Vendrick
— Taking home the Male Athlete of the Year was Josiah Brown
Awards given within each specific sport were:
Volleyball
(coached by Gaye Davis)
Defensive Award: Caroline Brisson
Offensive Award: Whitney McClean
Women’s Tennis
(coached by Billy Brtyant)
Most Improved: Kiera Lewis
Most Improved: Brookee Singletary
MVP: Kaden Thurman
Football
(coached by Stanley Williams)
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Ward
Defensive Player of the Year: De’onte Lacey
Knight Award: Keshawn Ballard
MVP: Damarius Robinson
Women’s Soccer
(coached by Kristen Parker)
Offensive MVP: Makayla Wright
Coaches Award: Kaden Thurman
Lady Knight Award: Hannah Hester
Men’s Soccer
(coached by Kristen Parker)
Offensive MVP: Javier De Los Santos Francia
Defensive MVP: Cade Allen
Knight Award: Charlie Cruz
Cheerleading
(coached by Celeste Lennon)
Most Committed: Mary Davis
Best Showmanship: Ahonesty Blake
Women’s Basketball
(voached by Brian McCleney)
Knight Award: Rylee Chadwick
Leadership Award: Megan Pait
Most Valuable Player: Makayla Wright
Men’s Basketball
(coached by Travis Pait
Defensive Player of the Year: Travail Baldwin
Hardest Worker: Javonta Matthews
Leadership: Gary Parker
Women’s Cross Country
(coached by Brian McCleney)
Runner of the Year: Kirsten Warrick
Men’s Cross Country
(coached by Brian McCleney)
Runner of the Year: De’montre Love
Women’s Track
(coached by Stanley Williams)
Coach’s Award: Keira Lewis
Knight Award: Shanyla Hunter
Most Valuable Player: Trinity VanEyken
Men’s Track
(coached by Stanley Williams)
Coach’s Award: Jalen Wilson
Knight Award: Tydrick Stewart
Most Valuable Player: Josiah Brown
Golf
(coached by Phillip Penny)
Coach’s Award: Chase Gordon
Lowest Scorer: Isaac Mendoza
Softball
(coached by Pam Stephens)
Offensive Player of the Year: Rylee Chadwick
Defensive Player of the Year: Mackenzie Singletary
Most Valuable Player: Kylie Durden
Baseball
(coached by John Ammons)
Defensive Award: Alex Brisson
Most Improved: Garrison Carr
Knight Award: Bryce Fuller