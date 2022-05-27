Hopes to be

a fullback for

Battling Bishops

DUBLIN — The next chapter in Damarius Robinson’s life has been carefully considered and decided. Now he’s ready for it to start unfolding.

On Thursday, Robison sat with his mother and football coaches to officially announce that he will play his collegiate football for N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.

Robinson had also considered Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University and Johnson C. Smith University.

“I just liked the campus and the offense they run,” Robinson said. “And it’s still close to home.”

Stanley Williams, who has been Robinson’s varsity football coach at West Bladen, said the Battling Bishops are a good fit for the 5-foot, 10-inch, 248-pound fullback.

“He’s a bruiser; a workhorse on offense,” Williams said. “He’s got all the intangibles, so they are getting a good player and person.

“I think he will see some immediate action on the field as long as he keeps his head down and works hard,” he added.

Robinson averaged 85.7 yards per game on the ground as a senior and led the Knights with 514 rushing yards on 84 carries, running for six touchdowns and four two-point conversions. he also caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

“He has really good hands, so we had no problem with splitting him out wide and into the passing game now and then,” Williams said.

The Battling Bishops play out of the USA South Conference in Div. III. During the 2021 season, they posted a 4-4 mark in the conference, 4-6 overall.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.