John Bowen becomes graduate transfer and will

play for Elon University during 2022-23 season

ELON —West Bladen High basketball fans will remember the top-notch skills of former power forward John Bowen. Since his graduation in 2017, Bowen has taken his talents to the hardcourt programs at Belmont Abbey, then UNC-Wilmington.

For the upcoming 2022-23 season, Bowen will play for Elon University as a graduate transfer.

“John is a fine young man who has had a wonderful prep and college career,” said Bowen’s high school coach with the Knights, Travis Pait. “I’m excited that he has chosen to take advantage of his COVID year and reunite with his former coach at Belmont Abbey.”

The move to Elon University does allow Bowen to play for his former coaches — including head coach Billy Taylor — at Belmont Abbey. Taylor became the coach at Elon in April and brought assistants Josh Gross and Ryan Saunders with him. Also moving from Elon was Luke Boythe, who was the director of basketball operations.

While at West Bladen, Bowen put up 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game, helping to lead the Knights to a record of 20-8 his junior year and 18-10 his senior year.

The college career

During his freshman season with Belmont Abbey, Bowen played an average of 12 minutes, scored three points and pulled down two rebounds per game.

In his sophomore season with the Crusaders, Bowen was a starter for 27 or the team’s 28 games — averaging 23 minutes, nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while blocking 36 shots during the course of the season. Belmont Abbey went 23-8 overall and 14-4 in the Conference Carolinas.

While at UNCW for the 2020-21 season, Bowen saw action in 12 games and averaged 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The following season, Bowen saw more action — playing in 28 games and averaging two points and 1.5 boards per game for the Seahawks.

Pait said he’s thrilled that Bowen will be able to continue his college career.

“It’s a wonderful game and I think it’s wonderful he gets to continue to play and further his education at the same time,” Pait said. “He has wonderful parents and I am tickled that they will get another season to enjoy seeing him do what he loves to do.”

