NBA

— Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.

Poole finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics, but fought through a 5-for-17 shooting night, and Derrick White scored 12.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Boston.

— Quin Snyder resigned as coach of the Utah Jazz.

Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist just last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise. The move ends an eight-year run of regular-season success but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure.

He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

TENNIS

— Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are French Open champions.

Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.

Nadal won the last 11 games after trailing 3-1 in the second set.

After the match, Nadal said he needed multiple injections to dull the pain in his left foot before matches throughout the tournament. He says unless he can find another solution for the chronic problem he won’t be able to play at Wimbledon — and isn’t sure about his future in tennis.

Nadal said he received anesthetizing shots for nerves in the foot that left it feeling numb.

The 36-year-old Spaniard said he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether that might allow him to enter Wimbledon, where he has won two of his men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Play begins at the All England Club on June 27.

Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday for her second title at Roland Garros, extending her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek also won the French Open in 20202 and has won her past six tournaments, improving to 42-3 this season.

GOLF

— Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series.

Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.

Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman’s new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.

The first one starts next Friday outside London.

SOCCER

U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario injured her the anterior cruciate ligament in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month.

Macario was injured 13 minutes into Lyon’s season finale Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Issy. The 22-year-old was Lyon’s top scorer this season with 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions.

The U.S. women, the two-time defending World Cup champions, will play in the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, in July.

— Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday, becoming the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men’s soccer.

Messi scored twice in the first half, including from a penalty kick, and three times after the interval to reach 86 international goals. He moved past the 84 goals of former Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.

OBITUARY

Bob Talamini, an offensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969 after eight seasons with the Houston Oilers, died May 30. He was 83.

Citing his family, the Jets announced Talamini’s death on their website Saturday night. No cause of death was provided, but an obituary posted by the Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said a service for Talamini would be held Monday at Saint Albert The Great Newman Center.

Talamini was a six-time AFL All-Star selection for Houston, helping the Oilers win championships in the league’s first two seasons after being drafted in 1959 out of Kentucky. He finished his career by playing one season with New York, helping Joe Namath and the Jets win the franchise’s first — and still only — Super Bowl.

— Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89.

Before his professional career, Switzer starred on the gridiron and in track and field at Kansas State before returning as an administrator. Citing his family, the school announced his death in a statement Sunday. Additional details weren’t provided.

Switzer was an All-American for the Wildcats for three straight seasons, leading the team in rushing in 1952 and 1953, and was selected fourth overall by the Packers in the 1954 draft.

Switzer led the NFL in punt return average during his rookie season, then stepped away from the NFL after 24 games for a stint in the military. He served in the Air Force from 1956-58 before spending two more years playing football in Canada.