Lady Eagle garners region, state accolades; now

plans to take her soccer talents to Cape Fear CC

ELIZABETHTOWN — One of the most celebrated and statistically advanced student-athletes from Bladen County is getting ready to take her athletic talents to Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, where she will join the Lady Sea Devils soccer program.

Maya McDonald, who wowed coaches and fans alike in basketball, track/field and soccer at East Bladen High, continued to add extensively during hear senior seasons to an already outstanding high-school career.

Most recently, that list for soccer includes:

— A 2022 Women’s North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-State designation at the forward position.

— A 2022 Women’s North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region 5 designation at the forward position.

— A selection to play in the East-West Soccer All-Star Game.

— SAC-7 Player of the Year for the third time in soccer.

During her senior season with the Lady Eagles soccer team, McDonald scored 44 goals and had 19 assists in just 15 matches — all with usually limited playing time due to the score and abbreviated ending to matches. That followed a junior season of 57 goals and 11 assists in 14 matches; five goals and two assists in two matches her sophomore season (cut short by COVID); and 37 goals with 14 assists in 19 matches during her freshman season.

Over her career, McDonald has scored 143 goals — shattering the previous school record of 81 for both boys and girls. That number puts McDonald just shy, by nine goals, of being on the NCHSAA all-time career goals list.

During her four years, McDonald has had five five-goal matches, two six-goal matches and a trio of seven-goal matches.

In addition, McDonald has led the Lady Eagles soccer team to a 45-7 overall record in her four years on the pitch.

All of this in addition to being a highly decorated basketball player and track/field participant while at East Bladen.

“It’s one of the greatest high school careers that I can remember,” said Jay Raynor, head soccer coach at East Bladen. “Maya excelled in all sports she participated in.

“She made all of her teams better …” he continued. “Maya is one of the most athletic players I have coached == (she) catches on fast and, when she wants something, she makes it happen; determined as well as resilient.”

“What she accomplished on the pitch was no easy feat,” Raynor added. “Every team we competed against would focus on Maya, (so) she was having to beat multiple marks and still was able to be successful.”

As for her future, Raynor said McDonald should be very successful at Cape Fear CC.

“Maya has a huge upside and has room for growth,” he said. “As quickly as she catches on, I am excited to see how things go at Cape Fear CC — there will be a learning curve, as the game is faster and more physical, but … Maya loves a challenge (s0) with her speed and strength, I can see her success continuing at the next level.”

For the 2022 season, the Lady Sea Devils posted a 10-2-1 record, including a six-match winning streak early in the season. They also outscored their opponents by an 80-18 margin and received a berth in the NCAA Div. II Tournament.

