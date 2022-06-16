NHL

— Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup.

The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3-for-3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play. The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.

An earlier kill built momentum for Colorado, which opened the scoring on captain Gabriel Landeskog’s goal 40 seconds after Josh Manson’s penalty expired. Valeri Nichuskin and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first period for the Avalanche.

Nick Paul, Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning.

BASEBALL

— Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson (8-0) threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two in lowering his ERA to 2.82. The left-hander was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that eluded a diving Mookie Betts.

Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap. The 32-year-old struck out three-time MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani got his lone hit in four at-bats. Anderson fanned the reigning AL MVP in his first two plate appearances.

Craig Kimbrel came on in relief of Anderson and gave up an RBI single to Matt Duffy before closing it out.

Anderson’s near miss came one night after St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas got within one strike of a no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

NBA

— A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.

Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.

It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.

It is a major move for the Mavericks, after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was one of nine players to average at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, joining Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, New Orleans’ Jonas Valanciunas, Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton.

Wood is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract.