GOLF

— After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.

Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. Maguire finished with a 65.

Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 and dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

Kupcho won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, following her major victory in early April at Mission Hills in the California desert.

NBA

— The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won’t become the new coach of the Hornets.

Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wouldn’t discuss it until the Hornets announced Atkinson’s hiring.

The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said.

NHL

— Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey.

The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately.

Backstrom missed the first two months of this past regular season rehabbing the hip and also needed constant treatment to play. He knew he couldn’t go into next season without doing something to solve the problem.

BOXING

— The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20.

Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA, WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter in London in September.

Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019 to reclaim the same belts.

The announcement of the rematch was made on Sunday.

SWIMMING

— World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday.

FINA members widely adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”

James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press, confirmed there are currently no transgender women competing in elite levels of swimming.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health just lowered its recommended minimum age for starting gender transition hormone treatment to 14 and some surgeries to 15 or 17.

TRACK AND FIELD

— Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meet record of 10.72, set last year.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain triumphed in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in a world-leading and personal best time of 8:56.55.

Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh also set a world-leading mark for 2022 in the women’s high jump at 2.01 meters as she led a 1-2-3 for Ukraine with Iryna Gerashchenko and Yuliya Levchenko.