At the BodyArmor State Games

CARY – Malcolm Bolden, a rising senior at East Bladen High, was a member of the East team that won the gold medal in the boys’ soccer competition at the BodyArmor State Games.

The East squad earned the medal by knocking off the West team, 2-1, in the championship game on Sunday.

The East finished 2-0-1 in pool play, tying the West 1-1, defeating the South 5-2 and the North 2-1.

Bolden contributed a goal and recorded two assists in the East’s four games.

With the Eagles

During Bolden’s junior season at East Bladen, he led the Eagles’ offense with 27 goals and added six assists during East Bladen’s season that saw them finish 4-6 in the SAC-7 and 10-9 overall.

He tallied a total of six hat tricks during the season. He also scored a goal in a non-conference match against eventual Class 4A champion New Hanover — one of only eight goals scored against the Wildcats all season.

“He was our attack this season having to rely on long balls and his speed to score,” said East Bladen coach Jay Raynor back in NOvember 2021. “Malcolm took the difficult task of having to do a lot for us and made the most of it, winning games and keeping us in games.”

Bolden was also named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Boys Soccer Team.

“Coaches who have had the chance to see Malcolm play all say that he is something special,” Raynor added.

Bolden is only the fifth boys soccer player in program history to be named All-State and the fourth in the last five years. Others included: Izzy Evans in 2011, Brooks McGill in 2017, Gabe Barber in 2019 and Garrett Melvin in the spring of 2021.

