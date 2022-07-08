Bladen County was represented on the All-Southeastern Athletic Conference baseball team by five players.

The all-conference team was announced following the NCHSAA playoffs recently.

From East Bladen

— Evan Pait, a junior pitcher and shortstop, who was the ace of the Eagles pitching staff and turned in a number of highlights on the mound. Included was a two-hit, 12-strikeout performance against South Columbus; a 10-strikeout effort over West Bledn; and a nine-strikeout win over Clinton. He also got the start on the hill in the Class 2A playoff game upset against No. 2 seed Camden County, working four innings and striking out eight.

Pait also put together a two-game series against county rival West Bladen where he was 4-for-6 with four RBI, helping the Eagles to two victories. He drove home five runs in a conference win versus Red Springs.

— Ethan Johnson, a senior infielder, put together several highlights during the season, including a 2-for-4 effort with two RBI against North Lenoir in a Class 2A playoff game; had two doubles with two RBI in a 3-for-4 day against Wallace-Rose Hill; was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI against Red Springs; and had two RBI against West Bladen.

— Tyler Johnson, a sophomore outfielder, also had several highlights during the season. He was 2-for-3 in a conference game against Fairmont; scored four times in a conference game against Red Springs; went 2-for-3 with an RBI versus West Bladen; and was 2-for-4 with four runs scored during a two-game non-conference series with Wallace’Rose Hill.

From West Bladen

— Devon Strange, senior centerfielder, was the Knights’ all-around offensive leader. He finished the season with a .319 batting average with 15 hits in 47 at-bats, had a double and triple, 12 stolen bases, seven RBI, scored 14 runs and had an on-base percentage of .485. He also drew 11 walks.

— Alex Brisson, senior pitcher, was a workhorse on the mound for the Knights, working 32.2 innings and finishing with 40 strikeouts. He recorded an ERA of 4.71. At the plate, Brisson had a pair of doubles among his nine hits and six RBI.

