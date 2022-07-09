West gets five,

East gets four

The All-Southeastern Athletic Conference softball team has a total of nine players from Bladen County on its roster — five from West Bladen and four from East Bladen.

From West Bladen

— Rylee Chadwick, junior pitcher, was West Bladen’s top twirler down the stretch, going 5-3 with three complete games. She gave up just 34 hits in 48 innings with 66 strikeouts and 16 walks. At the plate, Chadwick led the Lady Knights with a .576 batting average with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 RBI.

— Kylie Durden, junior pitcher and shortstop, was West Bladen’s top pitcher in the first half of the season. She went 5-6 overall and had a save. Along the way she gave up 54 hits in 44.2 innings, along with 44 strikeouts and 14 walks. At the plate, Durden served as the Lady Knights’ leadoff hitter — she batted .500 with 36 hits and 13 walks, along with 10 doubles, two triples, 32 runs scored and 13 RBI.

— Jessalynn Vendrick, senior third baseman, batted .431 for the Lady Knights and belted four home runs during the season. She also had seven doubles, 19 RBI and scored 26 runs.

— Mackenzie Singletary, a junior catcher, batted .293 and had three doubles among her 17 hits and had 11 RBI.

— Madison Taylor, a junior pitcher, was 0-1 with five saves in the circle for West Bladen. She twirled 29.2 innings and struck out 16, walked six. At the plate, Taylor hit .328 with 21 hits, including a double, had 17 RBI and scored 19.

From East Bladen

— Karli Priest, junior infielder/pitcher, recorded a 3-1 record in the circle and had three complete games. In 36.2 innings, she struck out 19 and walked seven. At the plate, Priest hit .437 with 31 hits, including five doubles, a triple and 14 RBI. She also scored 23 runs.

— Laura Davisson, junior pitcher, was the ace of the Lady Eagles circle, posting a 7-8 mark behind a 2.79 ERA. She twirled 80.1 innings, gave up just 48 hits, struck out 83 and walked 18. At the plate, she batted .423 with 30 hits, including five doubles, a home run and drove in 19.

— Emma Turbeville, a junior, hit .294 for East Bladen behind 20 hits, including five doubles. She also scored 18 runs and drove in 16.

— Mariah Smith, a senior, hit .219 with 14 hits, including a double. she also drove home 16 runs for the Lady Eagles.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.