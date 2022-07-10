Courtesy photos

The Rockets won Bladen Recreation’s age 8-10 Softball League championship, finishing with a perfect 9-0 record. Team members are: Carley Rhodes, Abbey Nance, Maycee Kinlaw, Elizabeth Miller, Layla Crawford, Heaven Spillers, Isabel Gardner, Ava Duncan, Alaina Wilkins, Adyson Carroll, Harper Allen and Kylee Davenport. Coaches are Terry Nance and Allison Carroll.

The Bandits were the runners-up in Bladen Recreation’s age 8-10 Softball League. Team members are Keri Faye Burgess, Shamiha Daughtry, Hailii Andrews, Danica Bordeaux, Maelee Grace Norris, Calleigh Smith, Riley Dowless, Anna Claire Walters, Aubree Smith, Audrie Andrews, Caity McLaurin and Laikyn Rogerson. Coaches are Jeffrey Rogerson, Ashley Norris and Kevin Brady.