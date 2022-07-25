TRACK AND FIELD

— Sydney McLaughlin took the last victorious lap of an all-American world championships.

She pulled away in the 4×400 relay on Sunday to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal for the meet.

McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles.

Two more world records went down — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. And, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to best his world record.

MLB

— Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million.

The move came one day after the players’ association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal.

Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensation for qualified free agents, these negotiations will start to determine the market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton.

— Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.

— Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame as legions of fans cheered him.

Dressed in a blue suit with a red tie, Ortiz spoke from his heart, thanking all of those along the way that made his Hall of Famer journey possible.

Six Era Committee selections also comprised in the Class of 2022 — former Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, the late Minnie Miñoso, former Dodgers star and Mets manager Gil Hodges, and Black pioneers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler.

GOLF

— Brooke Henderson ended her six-year wait for a second major championship.

The Canadian capped off a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke Sunday.

Henderson closed with an even-par 71. She finished at 17-under 267, one clear of LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert, one of many to make a run at Henderson at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Five players were tied for third a further shot back: Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66), Charley Hull (67), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Carlota Ciganda (68).

— Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year.

Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76.

Finau finished at 17-under 267 with a bogey on the final hole at TPC Twin Cities.

Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second at 270. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place at 271 with Tom Hoge (70) and Piercy, who had set the 54-hole tournament record.

— Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot.

Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were tied going into the final round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.

The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish at 10-under 270 and add a senior major to his claret jug at the British Open in 2011.

Argentine Mauricio Molina and American Doug Barron both posted 65s to end in a six-way tie for third place at 8 under, along with four-time major champion Ernie Els (68), Thongchai Jaidee (68), Steven Alker (70) and Broadhurst.

CYCLING

— Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard on Sunday became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996.

Vingegaard was runner-up to Pogacar last year. The former fish factory worker built his success in the mountains.

As well as overall victory, Vingegaard also claimed the jersey for king of the mountains.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

HORSE RACING

— Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert’s Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, the Brad Cox-trained colt ran 1 1/8 miles in a track-record 1:46.24 in getting to the wire a head in front of Taiba and denying Baffert a record-extending 10th win in the Grade 1 stakes.

Jack Christopher, who had won all four of his previous starts for trainer Chad Brown, finished two lengths back in third in the field of eight 3-year-olds.

Cyberknife paid $17.60, $5.20 and $2.80 in winning for the fourth time in six starts this year, and earing $600,000 for his owner. The win also secured a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic this fall at Keeneland.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA

— Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.