BASEBALL

— Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team that was honored before Sunday’s game.

After initially getting booed lightly, the 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans — many not even born or too young to remember baseball’s hit king in his prime — when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since he received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989.

NFL

— Tony Boselli, the first pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history, was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Jaguars played the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL preseason opener Thursday night, so No. 71 Boselli jerseys filled the seats. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle in seven seasons in Jacksonville, Boselli saw his career cut short by injuries. But his dominant performance earned him a gold jacket.

Linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour, wide receiver Cliff Branch, coach Dick Vermeil and longtime head of officiating Art McNally joined Boselli in a class of guys who waited several years — some decades — to get the call.

Young delivered the most emotional speech when he broke down honoring his son, Colby, who died of pediatric cancer at age 15 in 2016. Young, who excelled at defensive tackle in an era filled with talented players at the position, had 89 1/2 sacks and earned four Pro Bowl selections in a 14-year career spent entirely with the San Francisco 49ers.

Vermeil gave the longest speech, blowing past the 8-minute limit by 15. The former Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs coach seemed to thank everyone who helped him reach the stage. He credited players for his success and specifically pointed out fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce.

GOLF

— Ashleigh Buhai recovered from losing a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff Sunday to win her first major title.

With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the 18th hole to leave herself with a short par putt. Chun drove into a pot bunker, had to hit wedge out and wound up making a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in her winning putt from 3 feet and then clutched her face in relief, before being drenched in champagne, water and other beverages by her entourage.

Buhai entered the final round with a commanding five-shot lead and was still three strokes ahead before a triple bogey on the par-4 15th that put her level with Chun. She then missed a short birdie putt on the par-5 17th that would have restored a one-shot lead. Both players missed long birdie putts on the 18th as they settled for a playoff after finishing on 10-under 274.

Buhai shot a 4-over 75 in the final round, while Chun carded a 70. Hinako Shibuno of Japan, the 2019 champion, finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.