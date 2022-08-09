Led the Lady Eagles to a 13-3 mark in the spring

ELIZABETHTOWN —The accolades for East Bladen High’s soccer program continue to pour in.

Recently, girls and boys varsity soccer head coach Jay Raynor was named the 2022 Region 5 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

“It’s a great honor,” Raynor said. “It’s an award that’s voted on by my peers and I think that means a lot.

“We are in a region with great teams that are led by great coaches,” he added. “To have my peers acknowledge what we are doing at East Bladen is humbling. The award could have gone to any of the coaches in our region.”

Raynor has coached the East Bladen soccer program for 15 years, during which time he has amassed a record of 155-103-2 with the Lady Eagles —including a 13-3 mark during the most recent season. His Lady Eagles finished with an 8-2 SAC-7 record and their only losses during the season were to a high-powered Clinton team, twice, and then a tough Class 2A playoff against Roanoke Rapids.

“The honor wouldn’t have come without the hard work of our kids,” Raynor said. “We graduated a core of exceptional players last year (but) our young group of ladies came in and worked hard from Day One.

“Their work ethic combined with the leadership of Merritt Martin, Acee Campbell, Cydney Campbell, Reese Hester and Molly Evans is what helped our team continue our ascension as a program.”

Raynor’s record with the boys team over his 11-years stands at 139-75-11. He was also recently a coach with the East boys team in the North Carolina Coaches Association during the East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro, where his squad knotted the West, 3-3.

W. Curt Vincent can be reac hed at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.