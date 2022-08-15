AUTO RACING

— Kevin Harvick took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013. He matched Kyle Busch for ninth in career victories in the premier series.

Bell finished second, followed by Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Joey Logano, who led for 221 of the 400 laps, faded to sixth, followed by Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney was 10th. Blaney and Truex are the top two drivers in points hoping to make the 16-driver playoffs without a victory.

GOLF

— Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff.

Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat Sepp Straka.

Zalatoris moves into the top 10 in the world for the first time and takes the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup, assuring him a reasonable shot at the $18 million prize in two weeks.

He was clutch even if he was scrambling. It stated with a 10-foot par save on the 18th in regulation for a 4-under 66 to post at 15-under 265.

Straka, already a winner this year in the Honda Classic, narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th for a 67.

— Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational, her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour and this one coming with a big perk.

The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access to join the LPGA Tour.

Stark finished at 20-under 271, five shots clear of Allisen Corpuz, who closed with a 68.

— Ewen Ferguson of Scotland captured the second title of his rookie season on the European tour by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational by three shots on Sunday.

Ferguson closed with a 1-under 69 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm Castle, adding to his win at the Qatar Masters in March. He finished 12 under for the tournament.

Connor Syme and Borja Virto were tied for second place after closing rounds of 68.

— Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes.

Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of the first 12 holes and parred the last six. The 58-year-old Spanish star finished at 15-under 201 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

McKenzie shot a 66. Andrade had a 71 to tie for third with Stephen Ames (69) at 11 under.

— Robby Shelton won the Pinnacle Bank Championship to close the Korn Ferry Tour regular season.

Shelton shot a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over Ben Taylor (68). Shelton finished at 17-unsder 267 at The Club at Indian Creek for his second victory of the season and fourth on the tour.

The top 25 in the regular-season standings earned PGA Tour cards, with Carl Yuan Carl Yuan of China taking the top spot. Shelton was second, followed by Paul Haley II, Zecheng Dou and Taylor Montgomery.

— Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history.

The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

— The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25.

SWIMMING

— Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool.

Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91 set by Brazil’s César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which also were held at Rome’s historic Foro Italico.

Cielo established his record on July 30, 2009, at the last major international meet to allow rubberized suits. It stood longer than any record in the event’s history, going back to 1905.