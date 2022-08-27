CERRO GORDO — The West Columbus Vikings defeated the West Bladen Knights on Friday, 53-9, in a non-conference tilt.

Only 11 minutes into the first quarter, the game started rough for the Knights offense with a fumble scooped up by the Vikings linebacker Xander Axelberg for a 45-yard touchdown. The first quarter ended 14-0 in West Columbus’ favor.

The turnover worries from last game came back to haunt the Knights once again,with the Vikings closing out halftime with a 75-yard pick and score by Axelberg.

The Vikings came out after halftime and went up 33-0 after a 71-yard run by running back Cameron Eady.

West Bladen responded with a score of its own in the form of wideout Tydrick Stewart’s 83-yard kickoff return. The Knights counter-punch knocked their opponents backwards, but the Vikings answered by scoring two touchdowns to close the third quarter.

Knights defensive end Ahimir Stepps showed that his team wasn’t done fighting with a blocked punt resulting in a safety.

But it was a tough offensive outing for the Knights with no luck in either the ground or passing game.The scoring ended with the Vikings ball magnet Axelberg returning a blocked punt 18 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

“We have to be consistent in all three phases of the game and put together a complete 58 minutes,” Stanley Williams.

The Knights have a week to learn from their mistakes before they go on the road once more against South Brunswick.

