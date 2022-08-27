TABOR CITY — Turnovers proved to be the difference Friday, and it wasn’t an issue the visiting Eagles were forced to endure. Instead, East Bladen’s defense helped force five turnovers by the Stallions offense, leading to a 35-14 non-conference win over South Columbus.

That win evened East Bladen’s early-season mark at 1-1.

After a scoreless first quarter, which East Bladen coach Robby Priest characterized as “a fifth-grade fight,” the Stallions took a 7-0 lead early in the second frame — but that lead would be short-lived and never regained. Masion Brooks gave the Eagles a lead with a pair of touchdown runs before halftime and East Bladen went to the locker room holding a 14-0 edge.

Darius Williams increased the Eagles’ lead in the third quarter with a 71-yard scoring scamper for a 21-7 advantage.

South Columbus scored early in the fourth to pull within 21-14, but Brooks extended the East Bladen lead to 28-14 with a 35-yard touchdown run and Jordan Mathis added a two-point conversion to up the lead to 29-14.

As the game went under the 3-minute mark, Mathis scored from 5 yards out to seal the Eagles’ 21-point win.

Brooks tallied 213 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns, while Williams rushed for 144 rushing yards to lead the Eagles ground game. As a unit, East Bladen rushed for 392 yards against South Columbus.

On defense, Malakhi Moore intercepted two passes and Zamar Lewis intercepted one Stallions pass.

East Bladen will stay home and host the 1-1 Whiteville Wolfpack on Friday at Lenon Fisher Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

