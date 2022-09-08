ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles host the Laney Buccaneers in a non-conference showdown on Friday.

The Eagles are looking to shake off last week’s defeat but their next opponent is Goliath in comparison to what they’ve previously faced this season.

The Eagles hope facing a bigger 4A school will help build the winning mentality needed to win their conference and beyond.

“We expect to face a well-coached team with a lot of firepower,” said Coach Priest. “Going up against bigger schools will help prepare us for the future.”

The challenge for the Eagles will be slowing down the Buccaneers potent run and gun style offense. The Buccaneers offense is led by their stellar senior quarterback Ty Little and on the defensive side a pair of ballhawking linebackers. Little finished last week’s game with 117 passing yards and 2 touchdowns against Lumberton.

“In order for us to win, we have to play well on defense and it’s important when we have the ball we eat up the clock.” said Priest.

The Eagles want to limit their turnovers offensively and fend off Laney’s big play potential on the defensive side of the ball. Priest’s expectations for his team is to compete and embrace the challenge ahead.

The Eagles are going into this week’s game dealing with several injuries at key positions on both sides of the ball. Priest believes this will be the perfect mental test for his team and he believes the adversity is what will help his team become great.

