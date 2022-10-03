Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) looks to pass against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King, left, tries to evade North Carolina linebacker Power Echols during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) gets hit by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) and defensive back DJ Harvey (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) sails over Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) fumbles the ball after getting hit by Virginia Tech linebacker Will Johnson (53) and defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday. North Carolina recovered the fumble.

North Carolina tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) drags Virginia Tech defensive back Cam Johnson (12) into the end zone as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

North Carolina tight end Kamari Morales (88) signals for a first down after he made a reception while Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches as the team gets ready for the opening kickoff against Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

CHAPEL HILL — The UNC Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 in the ACC matchup on Saturday.

The Hokies scored first with a field goal from redshirt kicker William Ross in the early stages of the 1st quarter. The Tar Heels freshman quarterback Drake Maye and senior tight end Kamari Morales opened their teams account with a 3 yd touchdown pass.

Maye used his legs in the red zone to help extend his team’s lead to 14-3 in the 2nd quarter. The Hokies offense was nonexistent throughout the day and mistakes would give the Tar Heels opportunities to dominate.

After a Hokie interception on their own end, the Tar Heels would go up 21-3 with another touchdown pass from Maye. The Hokies finally got in the endzone to make the game 21-10 with 28 seconds to go in the half.

The Tar Heels managed 4 big plays to set them up for a field goal attempt at the dying seconds of the half. Tar Heel sophomore kicker Noah Burnette would make the game 24-10 as the clock hit zero to end the 1st half.

The Tar Heels came out in the 3rd quarter with every attention to kill off the game and would score 17 unanswered. The Hokies would never find a rhythm in the 2nd half and would be shut out by a hungry Tar Heel defense.

Maye, a redshirt freshman, was able to consistently throw downfield, with 13 of his 26 completions going for at least 15 yards. He finished with 363 yards, going 26 of 36.

“Drake continues to do some amazing things,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “Standing in the pocket or moving and finding the open guy, he’s a special player.”

Josh Downs led UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) with eight catches and 120 yards, and tight end Bryson Nesbit added 98 receiving yards on four receptions.

Grant Wells completed 16 of 26 passes for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown, but the Hokies (2-3, 1-1) struggled overall against a Tar Heel defense that turned in its best performance of the season.

Linebacker Cedric Gray picked off Wells in the second quarter, which set up a 16-yard touchdown pass by Maye to Antoine Green one play later to give UNC a 21-3 lead, and the Hokies never never got closer than 11 points.

The Tar Heels gave up nearly 500 yards per game in their first four contests, but UNC limited the number of big gainers by Virginia Tech. Wells never got in an extended rhythm, as the Hokies finished with only 273 yards and only had 92 in the second half.

TARGETING TIGHT ENDS

Part of UNC’s success in the passing game can be attributed to Maye having myriad options to throw to. As has been the case earlier in the year, UNC once again utilized its tight ends frequently in the passing game. Each of Nesbitt’s four receptions went for at least 18 yards, and Kamari Morales and John Copnehaver combined for five receptions, 64 yards and a touchdown. On the season, the trio of Nesbitt, Morales and Copenhaver has 33 receptions and five touchdowns.

VIRGINIA TECH OFFENSIVE WOES CONTINUE

For the second straight game, Virginia Tech was held to 10 points. The Hokies scored on two of their five first-half possessions but punted five straight times to start the second half. Outside of a 34-yard reception by Kaleb Smith and a 25-yard run by Keshawn King, Virginia Tech provided no big-play threats. “We dropped too many balls and misfired on some,” Virginia Tech first-year coach Brent Pry said. “We’ve got to create more opportunities for explosive plays.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: For the first time this year, Virginia Tech’s defense, which ranked 10th nationally in yards allowed per game, looked vulnerable from start to finish, allowing UNC to record 527 yards of offense. That’s not good news for Pry’s team as it prepares to face ranked opponents in two of its next three games.

“I told them we’re closer than they realize,” Pry said of his message to his players. “I’m watching them and there are just some 100-level things that we’re not doing that we do in practice. We just feel like we’ve got to do more out there.”

North Carolina: Maye continues to look more assured than most first-year starters, and UNC’s offense has hardly skipped a beat so far without Sam Howell, now in the NFL. But as impressive as Maye was, Brown might be most encouraged by his defense matching the offense’s big day.

“That’s what I’ve been seeing in practice,” Brown said of his defense’s performance.

Associated Press reporter Brennan Doherty contributed to this story.