ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles swept the St. Pauls Bulldogs in straight sets 3-0 on Tuesday night. This was the last regular season match and the hometeam Eagles looked to end it on a high note.

St. Pauls took an early lead in the first set but the Eagles rallied their way back into the match. Seniors Acee Campbell and Meagan Burney spearheaded the Eagles’ come back with a few kills to pull away at 8-all. Junior Jaiden Morrisey and her point production kept the Bulldogs around in the first set but their inability to keep the ball in play was the difference. The Eagles sealed the first set with some great service and blocking at the front of the net; ending the first set at 25-16 in their favor.

The second set started with both teams being competitive but East Bladen quickly got into an offensive rhythm. Burney gave the Bulldogs headaches from quality service, allowing the Eagles to take control from the front. St. Pauls sprawled the floor but wasn’t capable of breaking down their opponents’ defensive hold. Senior Trinity Cromartie sent a kill to the corner to start the separation at 11-5.

Burney put the second set to bed with the final point and things concluded at 25-6. The Bulldogs, feeling the pressure of being swept, came out in the third set ready for one last stand. Sophomore Jada McKinnion was active in front of the net and secured the Bulldogs some early points. Despite the away team’s intensity the Eagles’ never wavered and junior Dyiamon Robinson broke the deadlock with a couple of kills. The Bulldogs junior Kathrin Lowery did her best to keep her team in the match at 10-15.

The Eagles’ got excellent service from their senior Karli Priest to help them pull away with five unanswered points. Morrisey and Lowery attempted to lead St. Pauls to a comeback but it was a little too late, the final set would end at 17-25. The Eagles extended their streak to 4 wins and finished the SAC 7 regular season in 2nd place behind undefeated Midway.