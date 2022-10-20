CARY — The 2A NCHSAA Cross Country Mideast regionals will take place in eight days and some of the best distance runners in the state will be there including some Bladen County standouts.

WakeMed Soccer Park will be the host site of the competition next Saturday and the Mideast region is packed with talented runners across the 5k distance trying for a spot at states the following week. East Bladen and West Bladen High Schools have been going toe-to-toe with SAC 7 foes all season with both teams aiming for different objectives.

The Knights-West Bladen Coach Brian McCleney is big on self-improvement and has been pleased with his runners’ progress throughout the season.

“One goal that we had is improving on our times from last year,” said McCleney.

The Knights have accomplished that goal with improvements in each meet they’ve competed in. West Bladen’s Sophomore Demontre Love has represented the Knights well on the boys’ side this season and placed 2nd in the SAC 7 Conference Championship with a time of 25:40. On the girls’ side, senior Lainey Autry placed 4th at the Conference Championship, and her fellow classmate Kirsten Warwick placing eighth.

“We keep the focus on improving each week and staying consistent at beating the time,” said McCleney.

McCleney uses the cross country season as a tool to prepare his athletes for their respective winter sports and encourages his runners to compete against the clock instead of other teams. The Knights have a couple of standout runners competing at high levels, such as Love and Aurty.

Love has a season-best time of 18:23 and is hitting his best stride toward the end of the season. Autry’s best time this season is 26:11 and she is also reaching peak form towards the business end of the cross-country season. Warwick and sophomore Holland Davis have also had a steady progression in their times this season.

The Eagles-East Bladen Coach Wilson Bolden has spent years building a cross-country and track program from the ground up. His hard work and commitment to his team have been showing in the results and Bolden was rewarded with Coach of The Year this season. “I remember when I started with just 3 kids and this season I got some real talent,” said Bolden.

The Eagles have five boys on their team and were dark horses at the SAC 7 Conference Championship last week but had three runners finish in the top 15. Johnny Alvarado has had a great season and placed 3rd at the Conference Championship with a time of 26:05. Alvarado has been competing in the top five for the majority of the season and was rewarded with SAC 7 Boys Runner of the Year.

“This is the first cross-country award in East Bladen’s history,” said a prideful Bolden. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to make my kids better runners.”

Bolden, who was a great athlete himself, speaks highly of his runners and is trying to get them to tap into their fullest potential. Alvarado broke the school 5k record this season with a time of 17:25 and is only in his sophomore year.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Sabars Mclean placed 10th at the Conference Championship and has a season-best time of 28:00. Senior Jacob Knuth and junior Heunter Demery have been improving on their times with each race as well. The Eagles have been running 8 miles a day in preparation for next weekend and they hope to represent their school to the best of their ability.