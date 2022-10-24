Knights suffer defeat and the Eagles keep winning

ST. PAULS — The West Bladen Knights traveled away to the St. Pauls Bulldogs on Friday night for a 42-13 defeat.

Junior running back Messyah Whitted led the Knights in rushing with 119 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

Senior Tydrick Stewart is also credited with getting the Knights on the scoreboard with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

After the win, the Bulldogs have locked up second place in the SAC 7 at 4-1 with one game left to play in the regular season. The Knights’ last game will be against the Midway Raiders next Friday for their Senior Night.

RED SPRINGS — The East Bladen Eagles got a comfortable 54-32 victory away from home against the Red Springs Red Devils.

The Eagles’ win streak continues after another impressive victory against a conference foe and they have solidified themselves in the fourth spot in the SAC 7 with one game to play.

They can move into third place with a win against St. Pauls and a Midway loss next Friday. The Red Devils fall to 0-9 for the season and their last game will be away to Fairmont.