ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles suffered defeat to the Washington Pam Pack 3-2 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoff Tournament.

The Pam Pack comfortably took the first set before battling the Eagles in an intense second set. A back-and-forth set concluded with the Pam Pack just beating the Eagles at 25-23 to take a 2-0 lead going into the third set.

The Eagles, with their season on the line, came out in the third set with urgency and kept the match alive with a 25-21 victory in the third set.

Washington fended off the Eagles’ attack for some stretches but wasn’t able to kill the game off in the fourth set.

Senior AnnaGrey Heustees lead the Eagles’ comeback charge going into the final set with seven consecutive points.

The final set was decided with the Pam Pack rallying back from a 10-2 deficit to snatch the victory from the home team.

Huestee led her team in scoring, followed by her fellow seniors Emma Tuberville and Trinity Cromartie.

Coach Jordan Raynor and the Eagles showed improvement and grit to finish their season at 12-7.

Washington advanced to the next round of the tournament and will face the number three seed Farmville Central on Tuesday.