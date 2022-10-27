ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Red Springs Red Devils for a 2-1 overtime defeat. The chances to score came early for both teams but neither team was able to find the finishing touch. The Eagles came close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute when senior forward Malcolm Bolden shot was saved by the Red Springs keeper but the ball trickled back into the penalty area. The Eagle attackers were the first to pounce on the loose ball and sent a flurry of shots toward the opponent’s net but each shot was parried away by the keeper.

The Red Devils responded two minutes later with a promising attack of their own but the ball went across the box without a touch from either an attacker or defender. The Red Devils’ attack continued to press on their opponent’s end trying to find a way through. After working themselves into a dangerous position on the attacking end, the Red Devils were rewarded with a corner kick.

The service from the corner met the head of a leaping Red Springs attacker but the ball fell comfortably into the hands of junior keeper Lee Barnes. The Eagles went on the offensive in minute 29 when Bolden found some space down the left side and crossed it to senior midfielder Tyreon Graham in the middle of their opponent’s box. Graham had two charging defenders to his right and left before sending his shot wide of the target.

Red Springs resumed control of the game after their opponent’s warning shot but still couldn’t find the answer to the Eagles’ low block. The home team hunkered down on their own end and absorbed the Red Devils’ pressure before springing into quick counterattacks. The Eagles’ tactics were working but Bolden wasn’t finding any luck in front of the goal.

Bolden and the Eagles thought they finally found the breakthrough with seven minutes left to play in the first half but the sideline judge ruled the goal offside keeping the score 0-0. The Red Devils responded with a shot from distance but the ball sailed over. Bolden got one more opportunity in the closing seconds of the half when he went around the keeper but got pushed into a difficult angle before sending his shot into the side netting. The first half would end in a tie as both teams struggled to find a way through each other’s defensive hold.

The Red Devils threw the first punch in the 2nd half but Barnes was there to parry the first shot. Junior midfielder Jamie Delgado sent the Eagles’ first shot of the half over the bar moments later. Red Springs were threatening going forward but couldn’t create a clear chance until a foul in the penalty area. Red Springs converted the penalty kick to make the game 1-0 with 30 minutes in the 2nd half.

The Eagles got their equalizer in the 21st minute when a looping ball over the top connected with its target runner to make the game 1-1. East Bladen kept the pressure on the Red Devils but their opponent’s defense held firm. Bolden broke free in the Red Devils’ box but this time his opponent cleared his shot off the goal line.

Both teams would get chances on goal before the ref would blow his whistle for full-time. The match tied at 1-1 the game went into overtime as both teams continued to play for the decider. The Red Devils controlled possession for most of the first half of overtime but sent their shots over and wide.

The Eagles put a few threatening attacks together but couldn’t find their way through the Red Devils’ defense. Finally, in the second half of overtime, the deadlock was broken when a diagonal ball from the opposite side of the field unlocked the Eagles’ defense and found a Red Springs attacker 1v1 on goal to make the match 2-1.

East Bladen went on the offensive with 6 minutes left in overtime but their opponents refused to break. The Eagles got one more corner kick and one last hope to equalize before time expired. The corner came into the box in a mad scramble and the Eagles appeared to have poked it in before the ball was cleared off the goal line by a defender. All of the Eagles’ appeals hit deaf ears as the clock dwindled down and the ref blew the final whistle to end the match at 2-1.