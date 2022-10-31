CHAPEL HILL — The 21st-ranked UNC Tar Heels hosted the Pittsburgh Panthers in a 42-24 victory. Pitt got on the board first with their junior running back Israel Abanikanda barrelling into the endzone from 6 yds out for the early lead in the first quarter.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye and the Tar Heels offense came out on their first possession slowly but started clicking on all cylinders after the next time out. Maye dropped a touch pass into a tight window to his senior receiver Antoine Greene to get the Tar Heels going with 4:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers’ senior quarterback Kedon Slovis connected on a 41-yd pass to his senior receiver Jared Wayne to propel themselves into their opponents’ RedZone. Abanikanda finished off the drive in the endzone for his second touchdown of the day to help push the Pitt lead to 14-7 at the beginning of the second quarter. The Tar Heels failed to respond after their 5-play drive resulted in a punt and the Panthers took advantage with a 47-yd field goal to extend their lead.

The pressure was back on the Tar Heels offense to not let the game get away from them before the half and respond, they did. Maye completed three straight passes for huge yards to put the Tar Heels in a promising position to score and a short dump-off pass to redshirt freshman receiver Kobe Paysour help bring the game within 3. After a series of punts from both teams, the first half ended at 17-14.

UNC started the opening possession of the half with a punt and their opponents made them pay for the slow start by marching 83 yds down the field to make the game 24-14. The Tar Heel offense came to life the next time out and Maye would hit his favorite target Josh Downs for a 13-yd touchdown. After the extra point by Noah Burnette, the Tar Heels put themselves back within striking distance of the visitors with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

UNC’s defensive unit showed their teeth on the next possession and after a sack on Slovis for a 10-yd loss forced Pitt into sending out their special teams. The Tar Heels took the next possession into the fourth quarter before sophomore running back Elijah Green walked into the endzone and secured UNC’s first lead of the night at 28-24. Pitt moved the ball for positive gains on the next possession but their progress was halted after a fumble at midfield was recovered by the home team.

The Tar Heel offense kept the momentum firmly in their grasp and Maye would finish the 3-play drive with a 25-yd touchdown pass to Downs. Pitt sensed the game starting to get away from them on the road but couldn’t find a way through the Tar Heels’ defense. Maye would complete his stellar game with his fifth touchdown of the night to make the game 42-24 with 9:07 left to play in the game. The Panthers on their last opportunity of the night were able to move the ball down the field for minimum gains and their opponents’ defense held them at their own 44 to force the turnover on downs.