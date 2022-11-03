The SAC 7 Teams representing the conference in the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the 2022 season are Clinton, St. Pauls, Midway, and East Bladen. The overall bracket has Princeton as the number one seed in the East and Reidsville as the top seed out West. Tons of great athletes will represent the SAC 7 Friday night and their team’s consistent play this season has rewarded them an opportunity at etching their names into the history books.

Beaufort

The 24th-seed Midway Raiders travel to the 9th-seeded East Carteret Mariners. The Raiders finished their regular season by grinding out a 7-0 victory against West Bladen but their next opponent will be a different kind of test. The Mariners went undefeated in their conference and have been on a good run of form on the offensive end; beating their conference foes by a combined score of 240-50.

The Raiders are no strangers to close games but their inconsistencies on offense have proven it can put them into tough situations. Junior quarterback Tripp Westbrook’s arm and senior running back Trey Gregory’s legs will be key for their offense’s success. East Carteret has their own offensive threat in junior running back Antonio Bryant who is averaging 122 yds a game.

Clinton

The seventh-seeded Clinton Darkhorses host the 26th-seeded Beddingfield Bruins. The Darkhorses’ finished atop the SAC 7 with an undefeated 6-0 record and will be looking to stamp their claim as one the best in the state this Friday against a 5-5 football team. The Bruins go into Friday’s game on a high note after wrapping their regular season off with a blowout victory but still the underdogs nonetheless.

Clinton is full of talented athletes on both sides of the ball and their only loss this season was against last year’s 2A State runner-ups Wallace-Rose Hill. Players to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Darkhorses’ is junior wingback Josiah McLaurin and for the Bruins is their senior running back Malik Woodward. The Darkhorses’ junior defensive end Amaris Williams is sixth in the state for sacks.

Snow Hill

The 13th-seeded Greene Central Rams host the 20th-seeded St. Pauls’ Bulldogs on Friday night. St. Pauls goes into the game off a physical game against East Bladen that resulted in a 53-28 defeat away from home. They will hope for a different outcome this time on the road to Greene Central. The Rams finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and their only loss came to the eventual sixth-seeded West Craven.

The Bulldogs have a two-headed threat on offense with senior running back KeMarion Baldwin and sophomore quarterback Theophilus Setzer. For the Rams, they have a swiss army knife at running back, senior Jamari Coppage who can line up in the receiver position as well. Players to watch on the defensive side are St. Paul’s junior linebacker Jemarcus Smith who leads his team in tackling and Greene Central all-arounder Coppage has nine picks as a cornerback.

Ahoskie

The 11th-seeded Hertford County Bears take on the 22nd-seeded East Bladen Eagles. The Eagles are coming off a big win at home against St. Pauls to finish their regular season on a four-game win streak and their offense has been putting up big numbers on the ground. Senior running back Masion Brooks has been a focal point of the rushing attack for the Eagles this season with 19 touchdowns and his 1,375 yds are the sixth best in the state for 2A. The Bears finished their season 9-1 with their only loss this season coming to the eventual 5th-seeded Northeastern, 67-39.

Hertford County’s offense is led by their explosive junior quarterback Keveon Rogers who is responsible for 23 touchdowns and has over 3046 total yards this season. Players to watch on the defensive side of the ball for both teams are a pair of defensive backs, for the Eagles, it’s their sophomore free safety Malikah Moore with five interceptions and for the Bears is senior cornerback Isreal Powell with 9 interceptions. The Eagles are 3-2 in games away from home this season while the host holds a 4-1 on their ground.

Hertford County has had the tougher schedule this season with 66 percent of their opponents having above .500 records. East Bladen is no stranger to adversity with having to battle against injuries and suspensions throughout the season but Friday night in Ahoskie will be a different type of test.