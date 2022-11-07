CHARLOTTESVILLE-— The 17th-ranked UNC Tar Heels traveled away to the Virginia Cavaliers in a 31-28 victory to stay atop the ACC Coastal Division.

Virginia’s offense has struggled in the past but started Saturday’s game firing on all cylinders. Senior Cavaliers quarterback Brennann Armstrong concluded their nine-play 65-yd drive with a short rushing touchdown into the back of the endzone. The Tar Heels started the day with a positive drive but were held at the goal line and settled for the field goal with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Armstrong gashed the Tar Heels’ defense before throwing an interception on their opponent’s 22 into the hands of junior defensive-back Storm Duck. The Tar Heels couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and punted the ball back to the home team.

UNC’s first trip into the endzone wouldn’t happen until halfway through the second quarter when redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye’s four-yd run into the endzone put his team in front for the first time. After sophomore kicker Noah Burnette’s extra point the Tar Heels went up 10-7 with six minutes left in the first half.

The Cavaliers on the next possession steadily moved the ball down the field with the help of penalties against the Tar Heel defense and freshman running back Xavier Brown finished the 75-yd drive off with a run-in to give his team the lead.

The first half ended 14-10 in favor of the Cavaliers and the third quarter started with the same intensity it ended with. UNC on the opening drive of the second half took back the lead once more with sophomore Elijah Green running in with a 4-yd score. Armstrong connected with his junior tight end Sackett Wood Jr. for a 33-yd gain on the next possession to put the Cavaliers in scoring position. Senior running back Ronnie Walker punched the ball in from the 1 and the game was now 21-17 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

Maye connected with one of his favorite targets, junior Josh Downs for a 19-yd touchdown pass for yet another lead change. The Tar Heels’ defense finally got their first stop of the half with three minutes left in the quarter and Maye got his second touchdown pass of the day on the very next possession to extend the lead to 31-21.

Virginia’s offense began to stall in the fourth quarter and struggled to find the answer they needed. After stuffing the Tar Heels’ offense on 4th-and-3 with 4:24 remaining in the fourth, the Cavaliers needed to score quickly if they wanted any hope of coming back.

Armstrong connected on a 40-yd pass play to get down to their opponents’ 20 yd line and after a few incomplete passes, Armstrong used his legs to get into the endzone from eight yds out. It was a little too late for the home team and the game ended at 31-28 for the Tar Heels fifth overall win in ACC Conference play.