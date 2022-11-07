RALEIGH — The 22nd-ranked NC State Wolfpack hosted the 21st-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a 30-21 victory in ACC Atlantic Divisional matchup.

The first quarter scoring opened up with a field goal from the Wolfpack graduate kicker Christopher Dunn with 8:04 on the game clock. Wake Forest attempted to get on the board for the first time Saturday night but redshirt freshman kicker Matthew Dennis missed the 35-yarder at the beginning of the 2nd quarter.

Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, they got a stop on defense and took the lead the next possession with redshirt junior Christian Turner 2-yd run in.

The Wolfpack freshman quarterback MJ Morris responded with a 12-yd touchdown pass to junior wideout and Lumberton native Keyon Lesane to make the game 10-7 with 7:39 remaining in the first half. Both teams traded touchdowns on the next two possessions to conclude the first half with the Wolfpack in front at 17-14.

The Demon Deacons started their opening drive of the second half with a punt and the hometeam took advantage by extending their lead on a Morris 1-yd touchdown pass.

Senior quarterback Sam Hartmen threw a pick to the Wolfpacks graduate safety Cyrus Fagen to dig Wake Forest into a deeper hole. After the interception returned across midfield the Wolfpack offense failed to capitalize and the field goal unit came on to extend the Wolfpack lead to 27-14.

Hartmen threw another interception to end the third quarter to forget for the Demon Deacons. Morris and the Wolfpack got the ball to start the final quarter but after being pushed back from penalties were forced to bring on the punt team.

Hartmen made amends for the last two interceptions with a 29-yd touchdown pass to redshirt junior receiver A.T. Perry to help get the away team within six. NC State marched the ball down the field but had to settle for the field goal when the offense stalled in the redzone.

The score was 30-21 with 2:54 remaining in the game, and the Demon Deacons needed to find a quick response. Hartmen and the Demon Deacons moved the ball 50 yards down the field for little gains and ultimately turned the ball over downs after an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6.