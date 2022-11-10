PEMBROKE — The UNCP Braves men’s basketball team season tip-off this Saturday against Newberry. The Braves finished last season with a 27-4 record and made it to the NCAA DII Southeast Regional Semifinal. Their 27 wins last season were tied for the best record in school history which included an 11-game unbeaten run on the road.

UNCP will go into this year as the preseason favorite to win the Conference Carolina Regular Season title and ranked 17th in the pre-season NABC top 25. This is the ninth straight year the Braves have been posted in the top 25 preseason rankings. The Braves will hope to live up to the preseason hype and try to duplicate last season’s success starting this Saturday in the 4-team Conference Challenge.

The Braves averaged 88.1 ppg while holding their opponents to 73 ppg on the defensive end. Unfortunately for the Brave their top scorers from last season all graduated and they will have to rely on a lot of inexperienced players. Sophomore guard Javonte Waverly’s role will be elevated this season with the Braves sending out a whole new starting 5. The Braves ranked second in conference for a 3-pt percentage and was the top rebounding team in the conference last season. UNCP has brought in a couple of junior college players and added seven new freshmen into the mix.

Newberry goes into Saturday’s matchup off a 15-13 season and suffered an opening-day loss to UNCP the last time they met, 85-76. This matchup will look way different from last season because Newberry has lost a significant amount of starters as well.

LADY BRAVES

The UNCP Braves women’s basketball team season tip-off this Friday against the Coker Cobras at home. The Lady Braves finished with a 19-10 record last season and got bounced out in the second round of the Conference Carolina Tournament. Their 19 wins last season marked the highest win total in program history since 1991-92 and their 11 home wins were the most since 16-17.

The Lady Braves will look to build from last season’s results and go even further than they did last season. They finished fourth place in conference last season and they come in as the preseason favorite for the ‘22-23 Conference Carolina Regular Season. UNCP averaged 64.3 ppg and allowed their opponents to score 56.4 ppg, which made them the second-best defensive team in the conference.

The Lady Braves have nine returning players with redshirt junior guard Courtney Smith and redshirt junior guard Alcenia Purnell adding their veteran presence on the floor. Excellent guard play was the nucleus of the Lady Braves’ success last season. Smith averaged 11.1 ppg as the second-leading scorer and averaged 2.7 assists last season. Purnell averaged 10 ppg as the 3rd leading scorer and averaged 2.6 assists last season.

Coker enters Friday’s game off a 7-11 season to forget and lost last season’s meeting with the Lady Braves 66-52. The Lady Braves played an expedition against NC State a few weeks ago but the real test will be Friday night.