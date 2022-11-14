PEMBROKE — The 14th-ranked UNCP Braves men’s basketball team defeated the Catawba Indians in a 74-73 victory in the 4-team Conference Challenge.

UNCP was riding the momentum of an overtime victory against Newberry the night before their clash with the Indians.

There were four lead changes and four ties in the last seven minutes of the second half, and UNCP’s biggest lead of the night was 8 points before the Indians went on an 11-2 run to get back into the game. Returning sophomore Javonte Waverly got the go-ahead field goal to get the Braves past their opponents with two minutes left to play.

The Braves sophomore guard Bradlee Haskell led his team with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and buried 2-shots from beyond the arc. The host shot 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point line.

The Indians’ junior guard Javeon Jones led his team with 15 points and had four rebounds. Catawba forced 16 turnovers out of the host and had 11 team steals in the loss. Redshirt freshman forward Cortez Marion-Holmes and redshirt sophomore JaJuan Carr led the Braves with eight rebounds a piece.

The Braves finish this weekend with a 2-0 start to the season and their next game will be away to Fayetteville State.