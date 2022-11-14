WINGATE — The UNCP Lady Braves went away to the Wingate Bulldogs in a 55-54 defeat.

The Bulldogs forced the visitors into 15 turnovers and dominated the boards with 43 rebounds.

The Lady Braves worked their way back in the game with a 5-0 run and senior center Aminata Johnson tied the game at 50 apiece with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wingate held their opponents to 33 percent from the field and they blocked the game-winning 3-point attempt.

The Lady Braves junior guard Courtney Smith was the leading scorer for her team with 16 points and had 7 rebounds to her name.

The Bulldogs freshman guard Emily Hege finished the night with a career-high 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting. UNCP suffered two tough losses over the weekend to start their season at 0-2.

The Lady Braves shot particularly well in the third quarter of their game against Wingate but turnovers and fastbreak points killed their momentum.

The Lady Braves will play their next game at home against Fayetteville State and it will be a non-conference matchup.