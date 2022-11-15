WINSTON-SALEM — The 15th-ranked UNC Tar Heels traveled to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a 36-34 victory.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye opened the scoring for the Tar heels by connecting with junior receiver Josh Downs for a 12-yd touchdown pass. The Demon Deacons went 3-and-out on their next possession allowing their opponents to double their lead to 14-0 with 7:13 to go in the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Sam Hartman and sophomore running back Justice Ellison led the Wake Forest offense down the field to get them within striking distance. Hartman finds his redshirt sophomore receiver Taylor Morin for a 7-yd touchdown to get the home their first points of the night.

Maye connected with his sophomore tight end John Copenhaver for a 19-yd pass to get the Tar Heels across midfield before the end of the first quarter.

The away team picked up where they left off at the beginning of the second quarter and marched the football down the field. Maye and Downs connect for their second touchdown of the half to put the Tar Heels up 21-7. The Demon Deacons’ redshirt junior running back Christian Turner powered the ball in from the 1 to make the game 21-14 with 9:13 left in the half.

The Tar Heels punted on their next possession and the home team got their opportunity to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point attempt. Hartman provided the touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Donavan Greene to get Wake Forest six points.

The game was back to even after the extra point attempt was ruled good with four minutes on the clock. Maye will find Downs once more to give the Tar Heels a 27-21 lead going into the break.

The Demon Deacons took the lead once more after the Tar Heels punted on their first possession of the second half. The Tar Heel offense moved the ball down the field in a hurry with the help of two big pass plays for over 20 yds. Maye used his legs to get the ball in the endzone from five yds out for yet another lead change.

Hartman and Greene connected for their second touchdown of the night but only had a 1-point advantage over their rivals after a failed two-point attempt. Both teams failed to capitalize on long drives by turning the ball over on downs to conclude the third quarter at 34-33.

The Tar Heels punted their first possession in the fourth quarter but their defense secured a crucial interception on their own 41. Maye’s 43-yd pass to Downs put the Tar Heels in field goal range and sophomore placekicker Noah Burnette’s kick between the uprights gave them a two-point lead with 2:12 left to play.

The Demon Deacons had one more opportunity to snatch the lead from their rivals on their next drive but a disjointed offensive possession resulted in four straight passes into the dirt.

Maye finished the night with 448 yds and three touchdown passes to help the Tar Heels clinch first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

The Tar Heels will face the 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game Saturday, Dec. 3.