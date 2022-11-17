LOUISVILLE — The 24th-ranked NC State Wolfpack will travel away to the Louisville Cardinals for an ACC matchup this weekend.

NC State will try to put their 1-point loss against Boston College behind them and focus their attention on a red-hot Cardinals team. Louisville is 4-1 these last five games after having a shaky start to the season.

The Wolfpack is going into these last few weeks playing for pride after Clemson locked up the Atlantic Division with their win against Pitt. Defense will be a huge factor in Saturday’s game as both teams are amongst the elite defenses in the ACC. The Wolfpack average 26.4 ppg and will rely on their true freshman quarterback MJ Morris. Morris has thrown for 678 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception since taking over for the injured Devin Leary.

The Cardinals average 28.8 ppg but they go into Saturday’s game with their senior quarterback Malik Cunningham questionable to play. Cunningham is key to the Cardinals’ success on offense and he has over 2,000 yards in total offense with 19 total touchdowns and counting.

The Cardinals receiver Tyler Hudson is also capable of breaking out for a huge game and the Wolfpacks junior running back Jordan Houston will help relieve the pressure off his young quarterback’s shoulders.

NC State was victorious in their meeting last season with a 28-13 win. Cunningham had 219 yards through the air in Louisville’s loss last season against NC State. The Wolfpacks injured senior quarterback Devin Leary had plenty of success through the air and accounted for four touchdown passes in last season’s blowout win.

The Cardinals can jump their opponents in the fourth spot of the division standings with a win at home. The Wolfpack can climb into third place if Syracuse loses their game against Wake Forest.

At this point in the season, NC State is searching for a coveted bowl place but will look to build momentum for their clash against UNC next weekend.