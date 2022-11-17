BEULAVILLE — The seventh-seeded Clinton Darkhorses will travel away to the second-seeded East Duplin Panthers in the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

The SAC 7 champions have won their playoff games by huge margins but East Duplin will be a competitive matchup. The Panthers’ only loss this season came against the eventual one-seeded Princeton, 58-57.

Clinton likes to play a fast-paced offense and has over 3,000 yards in total offense. The Darkhorses’ junior defensive end Amaris Williams has 18 sacks for the year.

East Duplin has a quality defense of their own and has collected 15 interceptions this season. The Panthers senior running back Avery Gaby has 1,620 yards and his 36 touchdowns rank fourth in the state for 2A.

The winner will play the victor of the matchup between Hertford County and Whiteville in the East Regional Championship game.