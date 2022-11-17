BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights basketball team prepares for the ‘22-23 season with ambitions to improve. The Knights have nine returning players, four of whom are seniors, coming back from a 9-14 season.

Coach Brian McCleney’s goal for his team this season is to get back above a .500 record and he believes his team’s experience gives them the edge. The Knights made the playoffs despite a sub-.500 record but lost to Beddingfield in the first round.

“I’m hoping the experience of my seniors will help bring the other ones through,” said McCleney.

Senior guard Makayla Wrights is a capable double-digit scorer and senior Lainey Autry gives the Knights a defensive presence. “The biggest challenge for us this season will be size but our shooting has improved so hopefully we can negate that,” said McCleney. Senior Rylee Chadwick is returning from injury and will give the Knights life on the offensive end. Underclassmen Megan Pait and Mallory Bryan will fill in the guard position for the Knights’ second unit.

West Bladen finished 2-10 in conference last season and was nowhere near competing with first-place St. Pauls. McCleney says consistency is what’s going to get his team climbing the table in conference again but the main focus is improving every day. “We tighten up our defense, then that’s going to keep us in a lot of games,” said McCleney. “We’re going to try and use more pressure than we have in the past to hopefully convert some easy baskets.”

The Lady Knights play a tune-up game against Heide Trask before their first non-conference match-up against East Columbus away from home next Monday.

Boys basketball

The West Bladen Knights boys’ basketball team is gearing up for the ‘22-23 season. The Knights finished fifth place in a competitive SAC 7 conference last season and had an overall record of 12-14. Coach Travis Pait says he’s excited to start the season but doesn’t want to look too far ahead into the future. “Our goal is to win the first game and then the next one,” said Pait. “We have a very young team and we just want to see them compete.”

The Knights have two returner starters coming back from last year’s team and they plan to have two freshmen starting in their backcourt. “Skillswise, this is probably the best team we’ve had in a while and last season was a good step forward for us.” Pait is happy to see his players continuing to improve after last season’s conclusion.

Pait believes this is also one of the best shooting teams he’s had in over 4 years and his team has improved with handling the ball. The Knights will be starting the season without one of their floor generals, senior Gary Parker, due to a knee injury but he remains a vocal leader in the locker room. Pait believes the toughest challenge for this young team will be the physicality of the game and finishing off defensive possessions with rebounds. “We can cause a lot of trouble for teams with 2nd chance points,” said Pait.

The SAC 7 is expected to be competitive as ever this year and Pait knows his young team will need time. “We feel like this group is going to be good and we know the future is bright for us,” said Pait. “We’re just young so the question is will we be good now or will we be good in the future.”

The Knights take on East Columbus away from home next Monday in a non-conference matchup.