ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles hosted the East Columbus Gators in a 61-29 victory.

The Lady Eagles took the lead early and gave their opponents headaches with their full-court press. Sophomore guard NeNe Ward converted steals to fastbreak points and the host’s lead swelled to 24-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Gators continued to struggle with retaining possession of the ball for the first couple minutes of the quarter but their sophomore guard Malayah Hines started to find an offensive rhythm by driving through the lane. The hosts weren’t phased by their opponents’ run on the offensive end and they capitalized on second-chance points by dominating the boards.

The Gators freshman center Malia Graham kept her team in the game with her rebounding and using her height advantage to get easy buckets on the other end. Sophomore forward Laila Smith closed the half for the Lady Eagles with some tough layups to end the first half at 31-8.

Smith continued scoring into the third quarter and helped the Lady Eagles extend their lead further by bullying her defenders inside the paint. The Gators didn’t go away though and Graham was active on the offensive boards to convert second-chance points. The Lady Eagles never allowed their opponents a proper foothold in the game and would respond with a basket of their own on the other end.

The third quarter ended 44-23 with the host firmly in position to coast the final quarter of the half. Senior forward Anna Grey Heustess opened the fourth quarter by scoring for the Lady Eagles with a corner 3-pointer.

East Columbus turnover trouble persisted and their opponents continued to punish them on the other end. Ward utilized her quickness and active hands to finish the night with a double-double in points and steals, 14/12, to help the Lady Eagles secure the win.

Smith’s night concluded with 17 points and 9 rebounds to lead the game in scoring. Hines leads the Gators in scoring with 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Lady Eagles’ next game will be away at South Columbus.