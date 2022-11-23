TABOR CITY — The East Bladen Lady Eagles traveled away to the South Columbus Stallions for a 64-43 victory.

The Lady Braves carried their winning momentum from last Friday into their matchup with the Stallions on Tuesday. East Bladen got in front early with an 11-point lead in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles senior forward Megan Burney exploded for a 25-point night to lead the game in points for both teams.

South Columbus struggled to keep pace with the visitors and the Lady Eagles went into the halftime break with a healthy 22-point lead. The Stallions performed better in the second half but weren’t able to close the increasing gap between the two teams. East Bladen’s defense was solid for most of the night and forced the host into multiple turnovers. Senior Anna Grey Heustess’ presence on the inside gave the host trouble and she finished the night with four blocks.

The Lady Eagles sophomore guard NeNe Ward had five steals to her name, to go along with her nine points and five assists. Despite outsourcing the Eagles in the fourth quarter, the Stallions eventually lost by 21 points. It was another exceptional night for the Lady Eagles sophomore forward Laila Smith as she finished the night with 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The Lady Eagles’ next game will be against East Columbus away from home next Wednesday.