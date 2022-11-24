LAKE WACCAMAW — The West Bladen Knights traveled to the East Columbus Gators in a 48-36 victory. The first quarter started off tight between the two teams but the Knights began to catch momentum towards the second quarter. Freshman guard Tylik McCall’s hot hand from beyond the arc helped the Knights widen the gap to 20 points. East Columbus’ cold start on offense carried over into the second quarter and they only managed to scrape together 16 points before halftime.

The Gators sophomore forward Jaden Troy’s high intensity on the offensive end got the host back into rhythm. West Bladen struggled to make shots in the third quarter and went into the fourth with their lead cut to eight. McCall and Sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams helped protect their team’s lead with some crucial baskets. The Knights were 75 percent behind the free throw line as a team and had 18 points from shots beyond the arc.

The Gators’ resurgence in the third quarter died down toward the final quarter and they found little success against their opponent’s defense. Sophomore forward Chase Williams and McCall led the Knights in points with 12 apiece. Williams’ activity in the painted area got him to the free throw line where he went 6-for-8. Troy led the game with 14 points despite his team’s loss and was perfect from the free throw line, 5-for-5.

The two teams will meet again next Tuesday at West Bladen after the Thanksgiving break. East Columbus will take on Lakewood before their Tuesday matchup with the Knights.