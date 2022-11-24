AL RAYYAN — The USMNT open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a draw against Wales, 1-1. The US played dominant soccer throughout the first half with their first chance on goal coming in the first 12 minutes. Wales sat back and attempted to absorb the pressure from the US attack but had no luck on the counterattack. The US left winger Christian Pulisic attacked the Welsh defense on a solo run and found a diagonal forward running Tim Weah for a 1v1 with the keeper.

Weah with a trailing Welsh defender behind him slotted the pass from Pulisic with a one-touch finish to put the US up 1-nil. Weah, the son of Liberian President and soccer legend George Weah, became the first child of a “World Player of the Year” to score in a World Cup. The US went into the locker room with momentum after dominating possession in the first half.

The Welsh came out in the second half with adjustments to their frontline and played a more physical game. The US intensity began to drop as the second half dragged on and the Welsh held onto possession more. Certerback pairing of Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman didn’t have much to do in the first half but the Welsh strategy of sending crosses into the box changed the dynamic of the game. Forward Keifer Moore sent a glancing header wide of the mark in the 65th minute for the Welsh’s first real attempt on their opponent’s goal.

The US team’s fitness levels began to drop significantly and were holding on to their 1-nil lead with all 11 players behind the ball. It only took a moment of lack of concentration from the US to get themselves in hot water, the Welsh unlocked the US defense with a quick throw-in before crossing the ball into the box to Welsh forward Gerath Bale. A trailing Zimmerman tackled Bale from behind with a lazy challenge that forced the ref to award Wales with a penalty kick in the 80th minute.

Bale stepped up to the penalty spot and the Welsh captain buried the shot in the back of the US net. The Welsh with all the momentum in the final minutes got one more opportunity to steal the points from the US but forward Brennan Johnson just missed the mark. The game ends all-square with both teams taking home a point apiece in Group B. The US will need to get positive results against England and Iran if they want to advance to the knockout round of the tournament.

The US will take on England on Friday for the teams next match in group play. England is 8-1-2 all-time against the US and their last competitive match was in the 2010 World Cup. Group B favorites England won their first match of the campaign against Iran 6-2 and their team’s quality will be a challenge for a young US team.