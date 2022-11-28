CHAPEL HILL — The NC State Wolfpack traveled away to the 18th-ranked UNC Tar Heels in a 30-27 double-overtime victory in the final game of the regular season.

The Tar Heels already got their ticket to the ACC Championship booked but a win against their oldest rivals is always a must. NC State went into the game off the back of two straight defeats and sought to end their regular season on a high note. The Wolfpack down two quarterbacks were forced to give the start to their freshman third-string quarterback Ben Finley.

The first-half scoring opened up with a Jack Chambers 2-yard run into the endzone to give the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead. Senior quarterback Jack Chambers running ability was utilized in short-yardage situations to give the host team another threat on the offense. The Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye struggled to find a rhythm in the first quarter and had to settle for a field goal to start their day. Finely doubled the Wolfpack lead at the beginning of the second quarter after connecting on a 28-yard pass to his freshman wideout Terrell Timmons Jr.

The Tar Heels sophomore running back Elijah Green helped bring the host within 3 of their rivals after a 9-yard run into the endzone. Chambers fumbled the ball on the next possession but the Wolfpack defense bailed him out by stopping Maye and the Tar Heels’ offense. Senior placekicker Christopher Dunn extended the Wolfpack lead with a 29-yard field goal to close out the first half at 17-10.

The third quarter was a slugfest between the two teams and both teams failed to convert field goals as the quarter finished scoreless. Maye was missing on throws all night but took the initiative with his legs on the next possession and ran the ball in from 14 yards out to get UNC in position for the tie.

NC State punted the ball after five plays but got one last opportunity to break the deadlock after a Maye interception on UNC’s 29-yard line. Finley connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Devin Carter to put the Wolfpack up 24-17 with 3:54 left in regulation. The Tar Heels with their backs on the wall needed to score a touchdown in order to get the game into overtime.

Maye missed a pass on a 4th-and-3 situation that should have sealed the game for the Wolfpack but a penalty marker was thrown against them for offsides. This allowed the Tar Heels to march down the field and eventually tie the game as time expired from 4th-and-goal.

UNC got the ball to start the first overtime period and struck first with a 26-yard field goal from Burnette to make the game 27-24. NC State needed a touchdown to win or a field goal to send the game into double-overtime.

The Wolfpack were forced to kick after a lackluster display on offense and they started the second overtime with the ball. Finely failed to complete two straight passes and the Wolfpack took the lead with a field goal which put pressure back on the Tar Heels to score in order to win or stay alive. UNC went 3-and-out and Burnette was called upon again to get the Tar Heels the tie, but this time however Burnette hooked the 35-yard kick to end the game once and for all.