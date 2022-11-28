BLADEN COUNTY — The following athletes made Fall ‘22 SAC 7 all-conference for this year’s football season.

EAST BLADEN

Senior all-arounder Jordan Mathis rushed for 188 yards and scored four touchdowns this season. Mathis also had three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Senior all-arounder Zamar Lewis rushed for 406 yards and scored four touchdowns this season as well as snagging three interceptions and forcing two fumbles.

Junior running back Masion Brooks was the workhorse of the Eagles offense and finished the season with 1,436 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Junior outside linebacker Jadon Pridgen was a major part of the Eagles defense and finished the season with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Junior defensive tackle Rodney Lacewell had a stellar season up front for the Eagles.

Sophomore wideout Malikah Moore caught 10 passes for 236 yards and scored three touchdowns. Moore also had 243 kickoff return yards and got five interceptions.

WEST BLADEN

Senior scatback Tydrick Stewart finished the season with 441 yards on the ground and had five receiving touchdowns. Stewart also caught 25 passes for 239 yards and had over 467 return yards.

Senior guard and defensive tackle Deandre Lacey led the Knights defense with 69 total tackles and seven sacks.

Senior linebacker Tyler Ward finished the year with 68 total tackles and had a team-high 14 tackles for loss.